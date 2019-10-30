Kenya declares tax on second hand cars illegal

The High Court of Mombasa recently declared the current tax imposed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on second-hand cars illegal. The Kenya Revenue Authority has been using the price quotations that are used by new vehicle dealers as the main basis for determining the import duties and other levies on second-hand cars that are shipped from overseas. To discuss if the taxes imposed on used motor vehicles are to drop significantly in the coming months, David Kingoo, Senior Procurement Associate at Cytonn Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.