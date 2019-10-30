Nigeria’s presidential election: Supreme Court dismisses Abubakar’s petition

Nigeria's Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. Announcing its decision hours after it commenced hearing of the appeal, Apex Court said it would give reason for its decision at a later date. Valentine Utulu, Managing Partner at LegalCrest Legal Practitioners joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole for more.