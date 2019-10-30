Post #MTBPS2019 analysis: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s #midtermbudget speech

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, an important piece of South Africa's budgeting process. In it he warned that we spend more than we earn, he asked how we fix it. He answered this by saying to stabilise debt, government will target a primary balance by 2022/23. The target measure excludes support to Eskom, because that is part of a separate process. He also said government will deal with the wage bill among other measures. Will it be enough to stave off a Moody's downgrade on Friday? Joining CNBC Africa for a post analysis is Rashaad Tayob, Money Manager at Abax Investments, Lullu Krugel, Chief Economist, PwC and Arshad Abba, Managing Director, EIU Canback South Africa....