Pre #MTBPS2019 analysis: What to expect from S.A’s mid-term budget speech

It’s been called the most important Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in the history of democratic South Africa. Decisions about South Africa’s economic future that will be made against the backdrop of record unemployment, power cuts and the threat of a downgrade by Moody’s later this week. This CNBC Africa panel breaks down the key issues ahead of Finmin Mboweni’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement....