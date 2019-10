A Royal festival to foster African unity

The KwaZulu-Natal Royal House Trust is set to host the 1st Annual Kurudi Festival taking place in December. This festival seeks to unite Africans from all cultural back grounds and address the resent xenophobic violence that took place in Johannesburg His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula KaZwelithini and Koena Kubheka, Operations Director, KZN Zulu Royal House Trust spoke to joins CNBC Africa for more.