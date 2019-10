ASSU insists on taking strike action as IPPIS enrollment deadline elapses

There are reports Nigeria's Academic Staff Union of Universities will embark on an industrial strike action in its bid to challenge a directive by the Nigerian government demanding all university academic staffs to enrol in an Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), or forfeit their salaries. Dele Ashiru, Chairman of ASUU Unilag Chapter, joins CNBC Africa for more.