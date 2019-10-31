Exxaro’s Mgojo on the future of coal, IRP & embracing renewables At the South African investment conference in 2018, local and international business made pledges to investment into the country which totalled R290 billion. October 31, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter 7 ways to protect your financial information from online scammers Videos A Royal festival to foster African unity Daily Newsletter Tata Africa CEO: Why this African country remains a great market for us Daily Newsletter Industrial mineral business Afrimat says don’t hold breath for special dividend Videos A call on Rwandans to support local production in reviving pottery industry Videos Kevin Mbundu on agriculture, coffee, his entrepreneurship journey Videos Uganda encourages local ownership, orders telcom operators to list on local bourse Videos Nigerian markets mixed as cement companies report earnings Videos Here’s what to expect from Nigeria’s money market ahead of OMO Auction Daily Newsletter Here’s why building new cities to meet Africa’s rapid urbanisation is a risky bet East Africa Xineoh’s Vian Chinner on the complementary relationship between A.I and market behaviour Daily Newsletter How this African company gained billionaire Mark Cuban’s backing & now has its eyes on Dubai Daily Newsletter MTN has cancelled $300 million stake sale in Mascom Wireless Botswana, here’s why Videos The cost of Brexit delay on the UK Videos Understanding liquidity flows in Nigeria’s power sector Videos ASSU insists on taking strike action as IPPIS enrollment deadline elapses Daily Newsletter Revealed: The JSE horror Halloween stocks for 2019 Daily Newsletter Futurist Jack Uldrich on healthcare tech advancements in Africa Videos Ascendis FY results a bitter pill to swallow Videos What’s next for Brexit as Britain heads to the polls? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts 7 ways to protect your financial information from online scammers October 31, 2019 A Royal festival to foster African unity October 31, 2019 Exxaro’s Mgojo on the future of coal, IRP & embracing renewables October 31, 2019 Tata Africa CEO: Why this African country remains a great market... October 31, 2019 Industrial mineral business Afrimat says don’t hold breath for special dividend October 31, 2019 Video A Royal festival to foster African unity October 31, 2019 Exxaro’s Mgojo on the future of coal, IRP & embracing renewables October 31, 2019 Tata Africa CEO: Why this African country remains a great market... October 31, 2019 Industrial mineral business Afrimat says don’t hold breath for special dividend October 31, 2019 A call on Rwandans to support local production in reviving pottery... October 31, 2019