How this African company gained billionaire Mark Cuban’s backing & now has its eyes on Dubai

Two unlikely business partners – a hotelier and builder - a chat during a long car journey all added up to an African-based online shoe selling business using a very famous African name – Veldskoen. Along the way the company has picked up the support of billionaires and forged a connection with the Royal Family. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to co-Founder and CEO Nick Dreyer about a remarkable entrepreneurial journey....