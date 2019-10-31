Nigeria’s map regulation: What are its opportunities & challenges?

The race to close Nigeria’s 5 million metering gap took a turn for the better after the Meter Asset Provider Regulation took effect in April last year. Since then about 108 firms began operations nationwide 5 months ago after getting a nod from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). But what has been the experience so far? Dallas Peavey, Group Chief Operating Officer at Armese Power Solutions joins CNBC Africa for this discussion....