Uganda holds discussions on AfCFTA: What is the way forward?

In May this year, Africa made history as the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) entered into force with 54 out of the 55 member states of the African Union signing the agreement. The bigger task is implementation. Uganda had a meeting analysing both the benefits and costs for the move. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.