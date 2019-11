VW’s electric car launched in Rwanda

This week in the headlines in Rwanda, the VW’s launched the electric car, Moreover the first East and Central Africa Mining Forum took place here in the country and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation hosted the Hong Kong trade and investment seminar. TV and Multimedia Editor at The New Times, Olivia Ikilezi joins CNBC Africa for more on the news that made headlines in Rwanda this week.