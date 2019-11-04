Businesses cash in on #Springboks’ #RWC2019 win CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke with Tyrone Harding, Director of Hard Rock Café South Africa on the Springboks brand is good for business following their win over the weekend. November 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Zim central bank unveils new notes: How will this impact investor confidence? Videos Is handling cash too expensive for Rwandan banks? Ted Kaberuka unpacks the argument Videos Icasa speeds up 5G licensing Videos Rwanda-Germany relations strengthen with $32mn for climate governance project Videos Mukwandi Chibesakunda on expanding financial inclusion to the unbanked Videos Nigerian equities market off to a bullish week Videos PRO of Aviation Round Table: Air Peace & others should go into alliance to create mega carriers Videos Nigeria-Ghana border closures: Will a consensus be reached ahead of Reps meeting? Videos BroadReach’s Ernest Darkoh on how tech innovations are improving healthcare in Africa Videos Tracking Nigeria’s consumer goods space Videos AfDB shareholders approve 125% capital increase to maintain AAA rating Videos Nigeria’s FX reserves drops further: A look at Nigerian markets Videos What the #Springboks’ #RWC2019 win means for brand SA East Africa Analysis: How Nigeria can help broker the Egypt-Ethiopia dam dispute East Africa How agriculture is enhancing food security in a time of climate resilience Videos Club of Rome Summit in Africa: Why Africa should build its economies on renewable energy Videos What does Moody’s negative outlook mean for SA’s economy? Videos Redefine CEO: What the #RWC2019 win means for SA Videos Philips Africa’s Westerink on innovation & technology trends in healthcare Videos Will Moody’s throw SA over the precipice? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Zim central bank unveils new notes: How will this impact investor... November 4, 2019 Is handling cash too expensive for Rwandan banks? Ted Kaberuka unpacks... November 4, 2019 Icasa speeds up 5G licensing November 4, 2019 Rwanda-Germany relations strengthen with $32mn for climate governance project November 4, 2019 Mukwandi Chibesakunda on expanding financial inclusion to the unbanked November 4, 2019 Video Zim central bank unveils new notes: How will this impact investor... November 4, 2019 Is handling cash too expensive for Rwandan banks? Ted Kaberuka unpacks... November 4, 2019 Icasa speeds up 5G licensing November 4, 2019 Rwanda-Germany relations strengthen with $32mn for climate governance project November 4, 2019 Mukwandi Chibesakunda on expanding financial inclusion to the unbanked November 4, 2019