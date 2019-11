What the #Springboks’ #RWC2019 win means for brand SA

South Africa became world champions as they took home gold in the rugby world cup. The win took place a few hours after Moody’s changed the outlook on South Africa’s credit ratings to negative from stable. So what do this weekend’s events mean for brand South Africa? CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Jeremy Sampson, Executive Director, Brand Finance Africa.