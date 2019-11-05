Exclusive: In conversation with SA’s President Cyril Ramaphosa

On the cusp of a huge investment conference in Johannesburg with millions of dollars for Africa on the line we look into the issues around it and delve into the economy that’s at stake. The SA Investment Conference is the brainchild of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa who plans a 1.2 trillion rand target for investment in an economy that needs it more than most. In this exclusive interview CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop sat down with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about business, economics and the direction of Africa’s most industrialised nation....