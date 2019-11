Kenya’s population expanded by 9 million people in 10 years

According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the country's population has expanded by nine million in the last decade. There are 47.5 million people in the country compared to 38.6 million in 2010. Ken Okwaroh, Executive Director at Acepis and International Development Analyst joins CNBC Africa to share on the opportunities and the challenges.