Mmetla Masire on how increase Batswana’s involvement in the diamond industry

Botswana wants more Batswana involvement in in its key diamond industry as it renegotiates its partnership with De Beers as part of a strategy to full beneficiation of the industry. That's the view Mmetla Masire, permanent secretary in the country's mineral resources ministry. He spoke to CNBC Africa at the 2019 diamond industry.