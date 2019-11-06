NAEB: How Rwanda’s Nyabihu tea earned highest bid twice in a row

Nyabihu Tea Factory has sold its processed tea at a record price of about $7.22 per kilogram, the highest price in the history of the Mombasa trading where dozens of tea producers from the region sell their tea. Mombasa is the second-largest black tea auction centre in the world after Colombo, Sri-Lanka. International and Regional Marketing Development Specialist at National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), Peace Kabanyana joins CNBC Africa for more.