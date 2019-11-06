NSE all-share index down 0.37%: A wrap of Nigeria’s markets Chinedu Anozia, CEO of AUX Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today's trading session at the Nigerian equities market. November 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Lucara’s Naseem Lahti on how she continues to break barriers in male dominated diamond industry Daily Newsletter MTN announces R50bn investment in SA over next 5 years Daily Newsletter Seriti buys majority stake in South32’s South Africa Energy Coal Videos World Bank’s Gabriel Goddard on how SA can get back to growth Daily Newsletter NAEB: How Rwanda’s Nyabihu tea earned highest bid twice in a row Videos From Phoenix to MUA: How far is Rwanda’s insurance sector one year later? Videos Uganda improves rank by 11 positions in Ease of Doing Business rankings Daily Newsletter OPEC lowers forecast for global oil demand Videos Understanding Nigeria’s debt management strategy Daily Newsletter Mmetla Masire on how to increase Batswana’s involvement in the diamond industry Videos GGDA: How the new Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone will uplift the community Videos SA #RWC2019 win: One of the reasons to invest in South Africa East Africa Sarah Kirenga explains how hotel rating affects business in Rwanda Videos Nigel Casey: Why SA remains attractive to British investors Daily Newsletter RSE CEO Rwabukumba reflects on 2019, targets SMEs in growth plans East Africa The key role of renewable energy in Rwanda’s electricity targets Daily Newsletter What the interest rate cap removal means for Kenyan banks article This is how Nigeria & Sweden can deepen relations article Future of Health Summit: The future of healthcare in Nigeria Daily Newsletter De Beers CEO Cleaver on achieving full beneficiation in Botswana’s diamond industry LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Lucara’s Naseem Lahti on how she continues to break barriers in... November 6, 2019 MTN announces R50bn investment in SA over next 5 years November 6, 2019 Seriti buys majority stake in South32’s South Africa Energy Coal November 6, 2019 World Bank’s Gabriel Goddard on how SA can get back to... November 6, 2019 NAEB: How Rwanda’s Nyabihu tea earned highest bid twice in a... November 6, 2019 Video Lucara’s Naseem Lahti on how she continues to break barriers in... November 6, 2019 MTN announces R50bn investment in SA over next 5 years November 6, 2019 Seriti buys majority stake in South32’s South Africa Energy Coal November 6, 2019 World Bank’s Gabriel Goddard on how SA can get back to... November 6, 2019 NAEB: How Rwanda’s Nyabihu tea earned highest bid twice in a... November 6, 2019