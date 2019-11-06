SA #RWC2019 win: One of the reasons to invest in South Africa

As the second South Africa Investment Conference kicked off in Sandton this amid talk of selling the country to investors the country’s sportsmen had already posted a huge advertisement by winning the rugby world cup. Last night the conquering heroes came home to Africa. Victorious Springbok captain Siya Kolisi strode through arrivals with the golden William Webb-Ellis trophy in his hands at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to consummate South Africa’s third rugby world cup win.