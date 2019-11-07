Are Nigerians paying too much for data? Gbenga Adebayo explains

Are Nigerians paying too much for data? Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy seems to agree, as he says Nigerians are not enjoying the value for money spent on data. The minister has tasked the telecoms regulator NCC to resolve issues of illegal data deductions and review the price of data downwards in five days. Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo joins CNBC Africa for me more.