Engagements on accountants acquiring right skill set, maintaining professional competence

To achieve Kenya's vision a lot is anchored on macroeconomic stability, continuity in governance reforms, enhanced equity and wealth creation opportunities. At the 2019 International Finance Reporting standards week organized by The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), there were multisector engagement and Michael Armstrong, Regional Director of Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales joins CNBC Africa for more.