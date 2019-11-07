Exploring the economic potential of Nigerians in diaspora

Nigerian’s in Diaspora is the biggest concentration of talent, financial resources and the global network needed for Nigeria to transit from an oil to a non-oil based economy – that's according to Charles Soludo, Member of Nigeria’s Economic Advisory Council and a Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, on the side-lines of Nigeria’s Diaspora Investment Summit to discuss the economic potential of Nigerians in diaspora.