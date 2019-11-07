What Nigeria is doing to tap into diaspora investment for growth

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission; Abike Dabiri-Erewa says the idea behind the Nigerian Diaspora Summit is to ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora are the first point of contact for Foreign Direct Investment. She highlighted programs in place to bridge the gap between Nigerians in Diaspora, those back home and the government. She joins CNBC Africa's Christy Cole on the side-lines of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit.