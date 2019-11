How this app is fostering the children’s mother tongue in Rwanda

In 2015, NABU launched in Rwanda with an aim of distributing mother tongue, representative content to children and adults, facilitates education using technology and engage community around readership. And this month, the organisation is launching the NABU publishing portal, which will be the digital publishing platform. Amos Furaha, Director of Global User Engagement at NABU joins CNBC Africa for more.