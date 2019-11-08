Rwanda’s President Kagame announces cabinet reshuffle

This week in the headlines, President Paul Kagame reshuffled cabinet, making major changes in the ministerial positions and senior government tabs. Moreover, Rwanda Development Board said that the country is keen on attracting $100 million worth of investments from Chinese firms every year, up from $59.1 million registered in 2018. Olivia Ikilezi, Tv and Multimedia editor at The New Times joins CNBC Africa for more on what's making news in the headlines.