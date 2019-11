Victor Oladokun: Here’s what to expect from the Africa Investment Forum

The Africa Investment Forum, a game-changer to tilt capital flow into the continent will take place from 11-13 November 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. CNBC Africa's Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication and External Relations at the African Development Bank.