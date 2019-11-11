Africa Investment Forum: AFC’s Sanjeev Gupta on the need to change the narrative on Africa

Africa Finance Corporation was created 12 years ago as a Public Private Partnership between African governments and African private sector, principally to invest and develop in the infrastructure space. In the past five years the AFC has seen investment of $6.6 billion in 30 African countries. Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Director for Financial Services, Africa Finance Corporation spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor about what more has to be done in terms of investing in Africa.