Africa Investment Forum: AfDB on why agriculture remains key to Africa’s growth

For too long, agriculture took the back-seat in the development process. While around 60 to 70 per cent of Africans work in agriculture, countries import large amounts of agricultural products and processed goods. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Jennifer Blanke, Vice President Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank about the importance of developing the agriculture and agro-processing sectors in Africa. They also discuss the African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative.