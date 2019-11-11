Africa Investment Forum: Africa50 CEO Ebobissé on PPPs achieving transformational progress in Africa

As the second Africa Investment Forum neared the end of the first day, CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor spoke to Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé about the progress made since last year’s inaugural event. Among other issues, they also discussed a specific transformational intergovernmental agreement that was signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Congo Brazzaville today. Africa50 provided the legal framework for a bridge project that will link the two capital cities to be developed under a Public-Private Partnership framework.