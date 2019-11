Africa Investment Forum: DBSA on creating an enabling environment for project development

The Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) is one of the seven founders of the Africa Investment Forum, which is underway in Sandton this week. Zodwa Mbele, Group Executive: Transacting, DBSA, told CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters that the objective is to ensure that deals are done and that pledges made at the Forum move into implementation.