Africa Investment Forum: IFC’s Pimenta on investment opportunities and challenges on the continent

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) regards the Africa Investment Forum as an interesting opportunity to meet and hear from some of Africa’s leaders and some of the key players in the private sector on what they see as the opportunities and challenges on the continent. Sergio Pimenta, Vice President of IFC in Middle East and Africa joins CNBC Africa’s Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more.