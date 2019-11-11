Africa Investment Forum: Minister Kubayi-Ngubane on new visa rules, how SA is improving its ease of travel to boost tourism

At the Africa Investment Forum held in Sandton, CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha caught up with South Africa’s Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to talk about the potential of the tourism sector, visa requirements and practicalities of visa applications for travellers to South Africa, and progress made with visa-free travel between South Africa and other African countries.