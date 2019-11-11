Africa Investment Forum: Suzanne Gaboury on what Findev Canada is doing to empower African women economically

Because last year’s Africa Investment Forum proved to be very transactional, Findev Canada decided to return to this year’s event. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Suzanne Gaboury, the Chief Investment Officer of Findev Canada, about signing the transactions that they committed to last year, and moving towards implementation. They also discuss impact investment and economic empowerment of women.