Africa Investment Forum: TDB’s Tadesse on why rail is making a big comeback in Africa

Comparing last year’s inaugural Africa Investment Forum in Sandton to this year’s AIF, Admassu Tadesse, President and Chief Executive of Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and Eastern and Southern Africa Trade, says this year’s event is more mature, with a much bigger turnout. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop about spawning new deals and opportunities.