Vodacom CEO: Here’s why we see a big opportunity in Ethiopia

In the midst of tough economic conditions, South Africa’s mobile operator, Vodacom reports a 3 per cent increase in revenue for the 6-months to end September. The company’s headline earnings per share are up 18.9 per cent compared to last year. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom.