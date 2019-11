Africa Investment Forum: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on leveraging Nigeria to attract investors

Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Nigeria’s Abia State – one of the 36 States in the country – is at the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton to showcase some of the investment opportunities in the State. He would like Abia State to become the manufacturing hub, not only for Nigeria, but for the Sub-Saharan region.