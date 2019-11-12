Africa Investment Forum: Ekiti State Governor Fayemi on creating an enabling environment for investment

Speaking to the Governor of Ekiti State in Nigeria and Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor explored details such as the pipeline of deals coming from Nigeria to the Africa Investment Forum this year, the boardroom conversations that have taken place, the need for an enabling business environment for investors, and accessing development finance capital.