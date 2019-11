Africa Investment Forum: Folarin Alayande discusses projects in the pipelines for Nigeria

Nigeria is positioned to maximise the benefits of the Africa Investment Forum. This is according to Folarin Alayande, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria. He spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor about the five projects Nigeria brought to the AIF last year, and the speed dating for deals as countries vie for their share of the $67 billion worth of deals on this year’s platform.