Africa Investment Forum: GE Africa on creating sustainable, innovative access to power on the continent

The Africa Investment Forum has been a great place to talk to traditional lenders about being more flexible in the way risk is underwritten in Africa and about being more patient in expectation of returns. Farid Fezoua, CEO, GE Africa told CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor that African business needs solutions like blended finance too meet the needs of not only big projects, but also mid-market projects involving SMMEs.