Africa Investment Forum: Hackman Owusu-Agyemang on what the $600mn cocoa deal means for farmers

The Ghana Cocoa Board has signed a historic $600 million deal at the Africa Investment Forum. At present, with Africa accounting for only 2 per cent of a $120 billion annual global chocolate market, a boost like this could help Ghana take up a larger share of the cocoa value chain. The Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi.