Africa Investment Forum: Mduduzi Mbada on how Gauteng is positioning itself to benefit from the forum

Gauteng Province is pleased to be hosting the second Africa Investment Forum, as it is a real deal-making platform, rather than a talk-shop. Special Advisor to the Premier of Gauteng, Mduduzi Mbada, spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor and Kopano Gumbi earlier about the deals that have changed the game for the Province, and the new projects that they want to bring to bankability.