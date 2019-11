Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail network

Railway networks have the power to connect the African continent and move goods and people all over. Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman of Thelo Group has signed an MoU with Afreximbank that would see them identify, invest and manage rail projects across the continent, bringing people and their wares together. He spoke to CNBC Africa's Kopano Gumbi.