Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women entrepreneurs

Last year, Alitheia IDF announced an ambitious goal of raising $100 million for their women-focused private equity fund. This year, Tokunboh Ishmael, principal partner at Alitheia told the African Investment Forum that they had raised $72 million and counting. CNBC Africa's Kopano Gumbi spoke with her on the back of the announcement.