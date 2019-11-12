Africa Investment Forum: Will one of SA’s largest pension funds bailout Eskom? Linda Mteza, Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension & Provident Fund reveals where it plans to invest in Africa and if it will bail out Eskom. November 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Africa Investment Forum Africa’s first NBA basketball league launched, will it be a slam dunk? Africa Investment Forum #AfricaInvestmentForum: Ghana’s COCOBOD signs historic $600 million cocoa deal Captains of Industry Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Power Africa and Africa50 Announce New Partnership to Implement Energy and Transmission Projects Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail network Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women entrepreneurs Debates Africa’s growing MICE sector: How relevant is it to the economy at large? Africa Investment Forum #AfricaInvestmentForum: African Development Bank, Credit Suisse, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Ghana Cocoa Board Ink $600 Million Loan Agreement to Boost Cocoa... Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum 2019: Billion dollar boost for African female entrepreneurs Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on leveraging Nigeria to attract investors Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Shoreline CEO Kola Karim outlines opportunities in Africa’s oil & gas sector Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Moloi-Motsepe on what the free-trade agreement means for Africa’s fashion industry Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: European Investment Bank Expands Trade & Investment Insurance Benefits to West Africa Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Sheinvest – New Initiative to Mobilise EUR 1 Billion for Women across Africa Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Hello Tractor CEO Jehiel Oliver on unlocking opportunities for African farmers Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Gateway Partners CEO Vis Shankar investment opportunities on the continent Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: GE Africa on creating sustainable, innovative access to power on the continent Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Ekiti State Governor Fayemi on creating an enabling environment for investment Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Folarin Alayande discusses projects in the pipelines for Nigeria Africa Investment Forum Africa Investment Forum: Hackman Owusu-Agyemang on what the $600mn cocoa deal means for farmers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa Investment Forum: Will one of SA’s largest pension funds bailout... November 12, 2019 #AfricaInvestmentForum: Ghana’s COCOBOD signs historic $600 million cocoa deal November 12, 2019 Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women... November 12, 2019 Video Africa Investment Forum: Will one of SA’s largest pension funds bailout... November 12, 2019 Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women... November 12, 2019 Africa’s growing MICE sector: How relevant is it to the economy... November 12, 2019