Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa

His father was born in Zanzibar; his parents eloped from India to Canada with $50 and two suitcases. When he got into computers he didn’t even know what the inside of one looked like. This is the colourful story of Zubin Chagpar, Head of Middle East & Africa, Public Sector, AWS on his family journey from a beach in Zanzibar to one of the biggest companies in the world....