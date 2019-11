Africa Investment Forum: “Conversations at the forum can be transformative for the continent” – Ecobank CEO Ade Ayemi

The quality of conversations at the Africa Investment Forum has been impressive, and focused on transactions that can be trans-formative for the continent. Ade Ayemi, CEO of Ecobank spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor, saying that he felt energised by the frank conversations to bring projects to a bankable stage.