Africa Investment Forum: EU commits R745mn to developing South African SMMEs

The European Union is funding a project worth R745 million to support the develop small to medium enterprises in South Africa. This will be used to address some of the challenges that SMMEs face, and to build the capacities of the key actors including government departments and the private sector. Daniel Chiwandamira of EDSE spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi.