Africa Investment Forum: Eunomix CEO: How resource nationalism can be turned into a positive force in Africa

The interest of international investors in the African continent is growing, as can be seen by good attendance at the Africa Investment Forum held in Sandton. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to Markus Pietikäinen, Chief Investment Officer of Finnfund and Claude Baissac, CEO of Eunomix about their experience at the AIF, development of entrepreneurs, access to finance and other key issues.