Africa Investment Forum: Kalagadi Manganese’s Mashile-Nkosi on funding, women empowerment & gender diversity

Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, Chairperson of Kalagadi Manganese, has been involved with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a number of years, having been funded by the bank. She spoke to CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi about her shared interests with AfDB around gender diversity and giving opportunities to African businesswomen.