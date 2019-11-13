Africa Investment Forum: Trudi Makhaya identifies key focus areas for improvement in SA’s economy

The Africa Investment Forum follows hot on the heels of the South African Investment Conference, where Trudi Makhaya, Economic Advisor to the South African President attended both. She told CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters and Kenneth Igbomor about the commitments of R363 billion that were made at this year’s conference, South Africa’s investment story and the country’s five year investment target of R1.2 trillion.